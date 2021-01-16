"We Clanged Utensils, Lit Diyas To Keep Morale High": Top PM Modi Quotes

'We Clanged Utensils, Lit Diyas To Keep Morale High': Top PM Modi Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the country's vaccination drive against the coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the scientists for developing the vaccines in less than a year.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address:  

  • For so many months, every household had one question: when will the vaccine come? Now it is here. In very less time.
  • In just a few minutes, India will launch the world's largest vaccination drive. I congratulate everyone. Those related to its development deserve special applause. They didn't see festivals, day or night. They dedicated themselves.
  • In general, vaccines take years to develop. But now we have two Made-In-India vaccines. This is an evidence of India's scientific progress and talent.
  • Those who need it the most will be vaccinated first - healthcare workers like doctors, nurses, etc in private and government hospitals will be the priority. After that, those in essential services are responsible for security and law - Army, sanitation workers etc.
  • It is essential to administer two doses. Don't forget to get the 2nd dose and they have to be one month apart.

Newsbeep