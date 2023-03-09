Conrad Sangma's Party MLA Thomas Sangma Elected Unopposed As Meghalaya Speaker

Thomas Sangma said he is grateful to have been elected the speaker. (File)

Thomas A Sangma of the ruling National People's Party-led MDA coalition was on Thursday elected as the speaker of the 11th Meghalaya Assembly.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government, which was sworn in earlier in the week, has the support of 45 MLAs -- of which 26 are from the National People's Party (NPP), 11 of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and two members each of the BJP, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), besides two Independent legislators.

Thomas Sangma, a former Rajya Sabha member and NPP leader, was elected unopposed as three opposition parties – the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Voice of the People's Party -- did not field any candidate.

Protem Speaker Timothy D Shira, who chaired the proceedings on the concluding day of the special Assembly session, said, "Since only one nomination paper was received by the office of the Assembly, I hereby declare Thomas A Sangma as speaker."

Congratulating the newly elected speaker, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that he was confident that the former parliamentarian will do justice to the chair.

"It is a matter of great happiness to see you occupy the speaker's chair," he told Thomas A Sangma.

In his speech, Thomas Sangma said he is grateful to have been elected the speaker.

"I humbly submit to the wisdom of our member who found me fit to occupy this chair." The Chief Minister later moved a confidence motion, to which the House responded with thumping 'ayes'.

He later condoled the demise of former MLAs HDR Lyngdoh and AH Scott Lyngdoh.

