Congress Sets Up UP Poll Panel, Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla Part Of 38-Member Committee

UP Election: Congress would fight 2022 UP Assembly polls under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Apart from the 38 members named in the panel, the national presidents or chairpersons of AICC organisations or departments from Uttar Pradesh, the state heads of the party's frontal organisations, the vice-presidents and general secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will be its ex-officio members.

The election committee includes state Congress chief Mr Lallu, CLP leader Aradhana Mona Misra, senior party leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Mr Khurshid, Mr Shukla, Nirmal Khatri, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, RPN Singh and Vivek Bansal.

Former MPs Rajesh Mishra, Rajaram Pal, Rakesh Sachan, Begum Noor Bano, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Harendra Malik, Rashid Alvi, Mohammad Muqeem, Naseemuddin Siddique and the party's 2019 Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, are also part of the panel.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Imran Masood, Brijlal Khabri, Sudhanshu Tripathi, BP Singh and Jitendra Baghel are also among those included in the committee.

Mr Lallu has said the Congress would fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supervision and make a comeback in the state after over three decades.

Congress functionaries have said the party is prioritising organisation building and continuing with the battle against the BJP government on the streets in the run-up to the crucial Assembly polls.

The opposition party organised statewide "BJP gaddi chhodo" marches this week on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas.

Priyanka Gandhi visited Lucknow last month and held meetings with party functionaries as part of the efforts to prepare the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).