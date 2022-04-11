Yogi Adityanath, 2 Deputies Meet PM Together For 1st Time After UP Polls

Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies meet with PM Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi together for the first time in Delhi today since the BJP swept the state in the recent assembly elections.

"Met the architect of New India Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Delhi today...Thank you Prime Minister for giving your valuable time," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The Chief Minister and his two deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, also met with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Yogi Adityanath won a record second term India's most politically important state in the elections held this March.

PM Modi had hailed Yogi Adityanath's feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh would pave the wave for the BJP's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.