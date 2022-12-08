BJP Ahead In UP's Rampur Dominated By Samajwadi's Azam Khan Since 2002

A win in Rampur would be a big victory for the BJP, which has a sizeable Muslim population. (file)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Assembly constituency, where the incumbent Samajwadi Party had alleged that people were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks so that they would not come out. The constituency had recorded dismal voter turnout on Monday, with less than 40 per cent of eligible voters turning up at the polling stations.

By-election in Rampur Sadar was necessitated due to the disqualification of SP MLA and party strongman Azam Khan following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case.

A win in Rampur would be a big victory for the BJP, which has a sizeable Muslim population. The BJP has never won the seat, while Azam Khan and his family members have won it continuously since 2002. Azam Khan himself won the seat between 1980 and 1993 on tickets by different parties.

Azam Khan's family members have alleged that police threatened, harassed and stopped people from voting.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party have accused the police of preventing its supporters from voting.

Samajwadi Party legislators had on Tuesday disrupted proceedings at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging the "murder of democracy" at the bypolls in Rampur Sadar.

"Democracy was put to shame", a party legislator said.

The state government denied the charges.

"Their (SP members) job is just to shout. There is rule of law in the state," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said.

In the Rampur Sadar assembly segment, the BJP fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja.

Mr Saxena is leading with over 55 per cent of the votes, while Mr Raja is trailing with 42.52 per cent.