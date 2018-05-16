Congress Goes To Chief Justice After Karnataka Governor Invites BJP To Form Government Karnataka Governor invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form government and gave him 15 days to prove majority on the floor of the house this evening.

331 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Minutes after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government on Wednesday evening, the Congress rushed to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to ask him to cancel the governor's invitation to the BJP. The Congress, which has called the governor's decision an "encounter of the Constitution", has asked Chief Justice Misra to hold the hearing later in the night to ensure that Mr Yeddyurappa isn't sworn-in tomorrow.



Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi had drawn up the petition in case the governor did invite Mr Yeddyurappa, the leader of the single largest party who did not have the majority and overlooked the claims of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular alliance which had the numbers.



Karnataka Governor invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form government and gave him 15 days to prove majority on the floor of the house this evening.



The BJP has 105 lawmakers, including an Independent, in the 222-seat assembly, but is seven short of majority.



The Congress, which got 78 seats, has partnered with the Janata Dal Secular and together they have 116 seats, four more than the halfway mark. The Congress says it is them who should have been invited to form the party first.



Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The governor has shamed his office."



"Amit Shah and BJP today sanctioned an encounter of the constitution and the law. Governor has subjugated the law and shamed the office of governor and I don't think such a person has the right to continue," Mr Surjewala added.



JDS leader HD Kumarasway said, "By giving 15 days time (to prove majority), governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional. We will discuss the future plan."



