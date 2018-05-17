BS Yeddyurappa Gets 15 Days To Convert 104 To 111 Seats: P Chidambaram's Swipe

P Chidambaram, the senior lawyer and former minister fronted the Congress assault on Governor Vala who had invited BS Yeddyurappa despite Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine demonstrating a clear majority.
"Governor invites Mr Yeddyurappa to manufacture a majority in 15 days. Governor gives Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to convert the number 104 into 111," the senior Congress leader tweeted after the BJP put out a copy of the invitation letter received from the governor.
Mr Chidambaram said Mr Vala should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition, which has clear majority, to form the government in the state.
The remarks by Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal came after claims from the BJP that it was going to get the invite to take a shot at power and the swearing-in of its chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa will take place tomorrow.
"Our majority is established... The Governor should not act illegally. The Congress-JD(S) combine must be invited to form the government," said Sibal.
Both the BJP and JDS-Congress combine with 104 and 115 seats have respectively staked claim to form the government in the state after it delivered a fractured verdict.
