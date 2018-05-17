BS Yeddyurappa Gets 15 Days To Convert 104 To 111 Seats: P Chidambaram's Swipe Mr Chidambaram said Mr Vala should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition, which has clear majority, to form the government in the state.

126 Shares EMAIL PRINT P Chidambaram's remarks came after BJP claimed it was going to get invite to take a shot at power New Delhi: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to the



P Chidambaram, the senior lawyer and former minister fronted the Congress assault on Governor Vala who had invited BS Yeddyurappa despite Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine demonstrating a clear majority.



"Governor invites Mr Yeddyurappa to manufacture a majority in 15 days. Governor gives Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to convert the number 104 into 111," the senior Congress leader tweeted after the BJP put out a copy of the invitation letter received from the governor.



Mr Chidambaram said Mr Vala should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition, which has clear majority, to form the government in the state.



The remarks by Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal came after claims from the BJP that it was going to get the invite to take a shot at power and the swearing-in of its chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa will take place tomorrow.



"Our majority is established... The Governor should not act illegally. The Congress-JD(S) combine must be invited to form the government," said Sibal.



Both the BJP and JDS-Congress combine with 104 and 115 seats have respectively staked claim to form the government in the state after it delivered a fractured verdict.



(With inputs from PTI)







Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa has provoked a sharp attack from the Congress that has accused the governor of encouraging horse-trading by inviting the BJP to form the government when it did not have the numbers.P Chidambaram, the senior lawyer and former minister fronted the Congress assault on Governor Vala who had invited BS Yeddyurappa despite Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine demonstrating a clear majority."Governor invites Mr Yeddyurappa to manufacture a majority in 15 days. Governor gives Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to convert the number 104 into 111," the senior Congress leader tweeted after the BJP put out a copy of the invitation letter received from the governor.Mr Chidambaram said Mr Vala should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition, which has clear majority, to form the government in the state.The remarks by Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal came after claims from the BJP that it was going to get the invite to take a shot at power and the swearing-in of its chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa will take place tomorrow."Our majority is established... The Governor should not act illegally. The Congress-JD(S) combine must be invited to form the government," said Sibal.Both the BJP and JDS-Congress combine with 104 and 115 seats have respectively staked claim to form the government in the state after it delivered a fractured verdict. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter