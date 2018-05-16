Day After Karnataka Verdict, BJP, JDS To Meet Governor Again: 10 Facts

Congress and JD(S) have reached an understanding on a post-poll tie-up in Karnataka
New Delhi: With no party getting a clear majority in Karnataka and both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim, it's now up to the governor Vajubhai Vala, to decide whom to call to form the next government. Both the claimants will met the governor again today to make a strong pitch. The BJP that emerged the single largest party but is still eight short of majority expects to get the first shot at government formation. The JD(S), which finished third and has the "unconditional support" of the Congress, hopes to get the invite first on the ground that the post-poll combine is well above the half majority mark of 112 need to form the government.
Here are the top 10 developments to the developing story
- Of the 222 assembly seats for which polling took place, the BJP has bagged 104. While the Congress has won in 78 constituencies, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's party JD(S) and its pre-poll ally BSP have 38 seats.
- After the Congress defeat, the party showed political urgency and took the initiative of striking a deal with the JD(S). According to the agreement, the Congress pledged to back a government headed by JD(S) leader HD Kumarawamy.
- In a late evening meeting at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru yesterday, top leaders of both the parties met to discuss the modalities of the new arrangement. After the meeting Mr Kumarawamy, who had brought down a coalition government with the Congress in 2006 and later allied with the BJP to become chief minister, said the new alliance was to "save secular forces".
- "We have 117 lawmakers, well above the majority mark," outgoing Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting. He rubbished reports of disquiet among the party's Lingayat lawmakers to accepting the leadership of Mr Kumarawamy, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community.
- After a meeting of their newly elected legislators, both the parties will meet the governor today with a joint resolution that has been worked out. They will also submit a list of lawmakers to prove they have the numbers.
- BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurapa too has said he first preside over a meeting of BJP lawmakers after which all of them will meet the governor and request him to allow the BJp to form the government on the grounds of being the single largest party.
- The Congress disputes the claim, citing the precedent set by the BJP in Goa and Manipur last year when the party was quick to cobble up post-poll allies and was invited to form the government, though the Congress had emerged the single largest party in both the states.
- Aware of the possibility of horse trading, Mr Kumaraswamy has said "we are taking care to make sure our MLAs (lawmakers) are not poached".
- "The mandate is not for the Congress or the JD(S). There is an assumption that everything is hunky dory but there are news reports that things are not hunky dory," BJP leader Nalin Kohli told NDTV.
- The ball is now in the court of the governor who can weigh the possibility of which party or combine can form a stable government before he takes the final call. Mr Vala can also consult legal and constitutional experts.
