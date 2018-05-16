Day After Karnataka Verdict, BJP, JDS To Meet Governor Again: 10 Facts

Congress and JD(S) have reached an understanding on a post-poll tie-up in Karnataka

New Delhi: With no party getting a clear majority in Karnataka and both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim, it's now up to the governor Vajubhai Vala, to decide whom to call to form the next government. Both the claimants will met the governor again today to make a strong pitch. The BJP that emerged the single largest party but is still eight short of majority expects to get the first shot at government formation. The JD(S), which finished third and has the "unconditional support" of the Congress, hopes to get the invite first on the ground that the post-poll combine is well above the half majority mark of 112 need to form the government.