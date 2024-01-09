Karnataka Governor Tests Covid Positive, Under Home Quarantine

"Presently, he is quarantined at his residence. His scheduled programmes and appointments stand cancelled till further intimation," the official added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Governor Gehlot a speedy recovery (File)

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine, the Special Secretary to the Governor, R Prabhu Shankar, said on Tuesday.

"The governor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable," Shankar said in a statement.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Governor Gehlot a speedy recovery.

In a statement on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, "I wish the Honorable Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is infected with Novel Corona, a speedy recovery."

