Governor Returns KTCDA Amendment Bill, Seeks Clarifications From Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the State Government, citing the need for greater consultation and clarity before it can be enacted.

The Bill, which was recently passed by the State Legislature, seeks to amend the existing provisions of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Act, particularly regarding buffer zones around water bodies and permissions for certain categories of public utility works.

However, the Governor pointed out that the Bill had not undergone adequate consultation with domain experts, environmentalists, or the public. The Bengaluru Townhall Association had earlier raised objections, warning that reducing buffer zones around lakes and tanks could have long-term ecological consequences for Bengaluru and other urban areas already struggling with water scarcity and flooding.

Governor Gehlot, in his note returning the Bill, emphasised that conservation of water bodies is a sensitive matter requiring careful deliberation. He underlined that the absence of inputs from an expert committee and public stakeholders could weaken the law's effectiveness and invite legal disputes in the future. He has, therefore, sought clarifications and urged the State Government to re-examine the proposed amendments in consultation with specialists before resubmitting the Bill for his assent.

The decision is likely to trigger a fresh round of debates between the government and opposition parties, with environmental activists expected to step up pressure against diluting conservation norms. Bengaluru, in particular, has witnessed a steep decline in its traditional tanks and lakes due to unchecked urban expansion, pollution, and encroachments.