HD Kumaraswamy Attacks Siddaramaiah For 'Double Standards' On Karnataka Governor

Mr Kumaraswamy said the government and the chief minister are at fault.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and accused him of having "double standards" while speaking about the governor.

"When Siddaramaiah was in power earlier, he praised the governor for permitting prosecution against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. When the governor has permitted prosecution against him, Siddaramaiah and his party members are disrespecting the governor," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

He pointed out that the Congress had different narratives when the late Hansraj Bhardwaj was the governor compared to their stance now with Thaawarchand Gehlot.

"After the permission for prosecution was granted, Congress leaders have behaved in an extremely disgraceful manner. They have insulted the governor by placing slippers on his portrait and burning effigies. Now, whom will they throw slippers at and burn effigies of," Mr Kumaraswamy asked.

He added the government and the chief minister are at fault while the governor has acted within his authority.

“It is the governor's right to seek clarification from the government, as Siddaramaiah himself had said earlier. He seems to have forgotten his own words now. Let him listen to his own statements issued earlier," he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy mentioned that several cases have been filed against Siddaramaiah in the Lokayukta. "He is not innocent. If he had no role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, why did he rush several decisions in the cabinet meetings? Even 48 hours after the court's order, why hasn't an FIR been registered against the chief minister? Is this how governance works," he questioned.

The minister also accused the chief minister, deputy chief minister and home minister of misusing the police to harass individuals. "I am not someone who will be intimidated by such actions," he declared.

Mr Kumaraswamy clarified that he had not received any notice from the Lokayukta. “I voluntarily went to the Lokayukta office. Without me doing that, they wouldn't have been able to take a single step. I have not committed any illegal acts like land grabbing or encroachment in Arkavathy.”

Regarding the cases against him, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "Let the cases against me be decided in court. Once the verdict is out, I will accept it. Why should I resign just because they are demanding it?”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)