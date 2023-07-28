AirAsia Launches Probe After Flight Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor

The AirAsia plane was flying from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. (Representational)

AirAsia launched an investigation after a Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight took off without one of their passengers - Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Mr Gehlot was waiting at the airport lounge and had already checked in his luggage. But the plane took off for Hyderabad before he could reach the boarding gate.

The Governor's team lodged a complaint at the Kempegowda International Airport police station calling this a breach of protocol.

According to sources, Mr Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 from where he was to visit Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

The airlines said that it sincerely regrets the incident and will take appropriate action after a thorough investigation.

"We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns," AirAsia said in a statement.

"Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office.” the airlines said.