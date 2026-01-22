Explained: What In Governor's Speech Sparked Karnataka Assembly Storm

A showdown between the Karnataka government and the governor erupted on the floor of the assembly on Wednesday after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot walked out without reading the inaugural speech.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had convened the joint sitting to take up multiple issues, with a major focus on the MNREGA and VB-G Ram G Act.

As per convention, the governor is expected to deliver the inaugural address on Day 1. But in the run-up to the session, there was intense speculation that Gehlot could abstain after raising objections to portions of the a speech that accused the Centre of "economic suppression" of Karnataka and of dismantling the employment guarantee framework.

Amid the uncertainty, the governor arrived at Vidhana Soudha and entered the house for the inaugural proceedings, but soon left without reading the address, triggering chaotic scenes inside the legislature.

Congress leaders attempted to stop him as he exited, slogans were raised from the well of the house, and in the commotion, the kurta of Congress MLC BK Hariprasad was partially torn, according to party leaders.

What Sparked The Row

At the heart of the dispute were paragraphs in the prepared address that the governor reportedly did not want read out. Here are some details from the speech that led to the standoff:

A charge that within the federal framework, Karnataka was facing a "suppressive" situation in economic and policy matters, alleging injustice in tax devolution and central schemes and claiming the state was denied around Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the 15th Finance Commission period.

A direct allegation that the Union government repealed the MGNREGA Act and replaced it with the new VB-G Ram-G Act, which the address said had taken away the right to demand work and weakened protections for rural wage labourers, small farmers and women.

A condemnation of the new law as centralising powers by curtailing Gram Sabha decision-making, weakening Panchayati Raj institutions, diluting worker rights, and potentially increasing distress migration.

A demand that the Centre repeal the VB-G Ram-G law and restore the MGNREGA, calling it essential for rural employment, asset creation and unemployment allowance.

The governor's walkout has escalated the confrontation between the Centre and the Congress government, with ruling party leaders saying the governor was behaving like a puppet of the Centre and forgetting his constitutional responsibility, while the Opposition accused the government of furthering the Congress party agenda through the address.