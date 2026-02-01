Video: Passenger Strips Down To Underwear, Shouts And Threatens AirAsia Flight Crew

An AirAsia flight bound for Thailand was forced to make an emergency landing after a Russian-speaking passenger stripped down to his underwear and attempted to jump from the aircraft. The incident took place on Thursday (Jan 29) when Flight 647 took off from Nha Trang in Vietnam, following a delay of over an hour and 40 minutes.

A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media and shows the man threatening the flight crew and acting erratically. The man can be seen aggressively shouting and yelling in English: "Don't touch me."

Dressed in nothing but his black underwear, the man continued mouthing off and, at one point, ordered the cabin crew members to unlock the exit door of the aircraft. Despite the best efforts of the crew and passengers to de-escalate the situation, the man demanded to get off the plane.

"Can you f***ing tell the flight attendants that they should f***ing open the goddamn door? said the man, before shouting in Russian: "Do they want us to die here."

According to one of the passengers, as cited by Daily Mail, the Russian man met another passenger on the plane and started behaving strangely afterwards. Prior to stripping down, the man was constantly going to the toilet and seemed agitated, another passenger highlighted.

Русский турист на рейсе Нячанг — Бангкок после посадки прыгнул без трапа, повредил ногу и попытался сбежать.

Не дотерпел - сильно русский дух стремился наружу из тесной оболочки самолета! pic.twitter.com/EgsDP4xzMj — FAKE OFF (@fakeofforg) January 30, 2026

Man Arrested

After the aircraft landed and came to a halt, he allegedly forced his way out before the airport stairs were positioned, jumping onto the tarmac. He was reportedly injured in the process but attempted to flee.

Thai authorities swiftly detained the man on the runway and took him into custody. Local media reports suggest he may face legal action under Thai law, including fines or possible imprisonment.