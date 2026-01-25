Karnataka Governor Gives Report On Assembly Chaos To President

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmui outlining the incidents and developments before and after the joint session of the Karnataka assembly on January 21 and 22.

The report mentions the suggestions given to the state government to modify the draft address by removing paragraphs 2 to 11, which contained critical remarks against the central government over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, and its impact.

It also details discussions held with the Karnataka Legislative Council chairman, assembly speaker, law and parliamentary affairs minister, and the chief minister's legal adviser.

The governor has explained the action taken by him to deliver the joint session address in accordance with the Constitutional mandate. The incident happened inside the assembly immediately after the completion of his speech.

He also described the conduct of the ruling Congress MLAs who allegedly raised slogans and attempted to gherao the governor to exert pressure, and the reactions of leaders from both parties in the aftermath of the joint session address.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Let him give [the report]. Who said no to it?"

Tensions had flared in Karnataka political circles on January 22 after Gehlot refused to read a speech prepared by the ruling Congress. He read the opening lines of the state's speech and added a few brief comments of his own to open the session, and then walked out, triggering a fierce exchange of barbs between the Congress and the main opposition, the BJP.

The squabble included the customary pushing and shoving, with visuals indicating the Congress' BK Hariprasad attempted to stop Gehlot from leaving. And when he refused to do so, other Congress MLAs raised slogans against him and condemned the walkout.

At the core of this quarrel were 11 paragraphs seen as criticising the BJP's G RAM G employment guarantee scheme, which last year replaced the Congress-era MNREGA programme. The governor wanted these 11 paragraphs to be deleted.