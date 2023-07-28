AirAsia Takes Off Without Governor On Board After He Arrives Late: Report

Breach of protocol: AirAsia takes off without Governor on board citing delay in his arrival

In a breach of protocol, an AirAsia flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday without taking Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on board, though he was waiting at the airport lounge, official sources said.

The protocol officers of the Governor have lodged a complaint at the Airport police station, a police officer told Press Trust of India requesting anonymity.

According to Press Trust of India, Governor Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 from where he was to visit Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

As soon as the AirAsia flight arrived, Mr Gehlot's luggage was reportedly loaded in it. However, there was said to be a delay in Mr Gehlot reaching the terminal, the sources told Press Trust of India.

By the time he could reach from the VIP lounge to take the flight, the plane had already left for Hyderabad, sources told Press Trust of India.

The Governor had to take another flight after 90 minutes to reach Hyderabad, Press Trust of India reported.

Meanwhile, the Governor House officials were tight-lipped on the issue.

AirAsia officials were not available for comment.

An official of the Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates KIA, said, "We usually do not comment on airline related matters. Please check with AirAsia."



