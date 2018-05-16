Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: BJP, JDS To Meet Governor Today

Congress and JD(S) have reached an understanding on a post-poll tie-up in Karnataka

Here are the live updates on race for government formation in Karnataka:

With the election results throwing a fractured mandate in Karnataka and both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim, all eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will decide whom to invite to form the next government. The BJP that emerged the single largest party is still eight short of majority but expects to get the first shot at government formation. Deve Gowda's party, the JD(S), finished third but has the "unconditional support" of the Congress, says it should be invited first on the ground that the post-poll combine has 117 seats, which is well above the half majority mark of 112 need to form the government.

