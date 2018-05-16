Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: BJP, JDS To Meet Governor Today

New Delhi/Bengaluru: With the election results throwing a fractured mandate in Karnataka and both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim, all eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will decide whom to invite to form the next government. The BJP that emerged the single largest party is still eight short of majority but expects to get the first shot at government formation. Deve Gowda's party, the JD(S), finished third but has the "unconditional support" of the Congress, says it should be invited first on the ground that the post-poll combine has 117 seats, which is well above the half majority mark of 112 need to form the government.
JDS and Congress will stake claim before the governor with signatures of 118 MLA's.
BJP legislative party meeting is scheduled at 10:30 am. The party is expected to elect BS Yeddyuruppa as the party leader during the legislative party meeting. "Tomorrow at 10:30 am in BJP legislative party meeting, I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," Mr Yeddyurappa told NDTV.
Congress Made First Move For Karnataka Alliance 3 Days Ago: JDS Leader
Like other political parties, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spoken confidently about coming back to power in last week's Karnataka elections. But after voting ended and the exit polls, the Congress appears to have had second thoughts about its performance and reached out to HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular, or JDS, for a possible alliance. The phone call was made to Danish Ali, the party's spokesman who had gone public with his party's preference to ally with the Congress rather than the BJP."
"We have 117 lawmakers, well above the majority mark," outgoing Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting. He rubbished reports of disquiet among the party's Lingayat lawmakers to accepting the leadership of Mr Kumarawamy, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community.
After the Congress defeat, the party showed political urgency and took the initiative of striking a deal with the JD(S). According to the agreement, the Congress pledged to back a government headed by JD(S) leader HD Kumarawamy. Congress is most likely to have a Deputy Chief Minister of its choice under the deal.
