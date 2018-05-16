'Operation Lotus': Kumaraswamy Says BJP Offered 100 Crores To His MLAs

HD Kumaraswamy denied meeting BJP leaders in Karnataka and being offered a counter offer

The BJP has offered Rs 100 crore in cash and cabinet positions to lawmakers of the Janata Dal Secular, its chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged today, ruling out any truck with the party in an attempt to take power in Karnataka.The BJP approached 32 lawmakers but "none of my MLAs agreed", Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters.Mr Kumaraswamy, who is hoping to become chief minister with Congress support after a split verdict, also denied that he had met with BJP leaders and had been urged to consider a counter offer."I want people to see all this. They have promised people in my party 100 crores in cash and cabinet posts. I urge Karnataka people to understand what is happening. They have all the money in Delhi. BJP had given MLAs crores of money to get to power," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru."If people have forgotten Operation Lotus, I want to remind everyone," he added, referring to the term used to describe the defection of lawmakers from the Congress and JDS to the BJP in 2008.The BJP emerged as the largest party in Karnataka yesterday but fell eight seats short of the 112-majority mark. The JDS and the Congress together have 118, along with two independents, and they reached an agreement yesterday in which Mr Kumaraswamy would be chief minister of a JDS-Congress coalition. The two parties have accused the BJP of stopping at nothing to lure lawmakers away. "With the Sringeri mutt's blessings, I want to take this opportunity. Today, I have gotten a second chance to undo the stain that I had left on my father. I will not let that opportunity go," said Mr Kumaraswamy, referring to his decision in the past to tie-up with the BJP for power, against the wishes of his father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda."My father was PM and we come from the party that stepped down from that post so easily, out of respect," he said.

