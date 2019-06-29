Civic Official Assaulted By BJP Leader Akash Vijayvargiya Hospitalised

The first-time leader was arrested and produced in a magistrates court

The Indore civic body officer attacked by BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya with a cricket bat Wednesday has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital, a doctor said on Friday.

The officer, Dhirendra Singh Bais (46), was hit by a cricket bat-wielding Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in full public view when an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team went to demolish a dilapidated house at Ganji compound.

Bais was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in the Palasia area late Thursday night for treatment of high blood pressure, said the doctor of the medical facility. He is stable now, the doctor said.

The first-time leader was arrested and produced in a magistrates court within hours of the assault. The court had sent him to jail under judicial custody till July 11.

The BJP legislator's bail plea had been turned down two times by local courts in as many days.

Akash Vijayvargiya's counsels are now likely to move a bail plea in a special court in Bhopal designated to fast track cases related to MPs and Lawmakers of Madhya Pradesh, said a Bhopal-based district court lawyer.

The special court would seek case diary from the Indore district police after the bail application comes up for hearing before it, he said.

This will take some time and the MLA's bail plea is likely to be heard Saturday, the lawyer added.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place when the 34-year-old MLA from the Indore III seat was opposing demolition of the dilapidated house.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability