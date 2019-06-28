'Salute Akashi ji' Posters For BJP Leader Arrested For Thrashing Official

BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a civic body official in Indore with a cricket bat.

Posters in support of Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat, came up in parts of Indore on Friday. However, Indore Municipal Corporation officials later took them down.

Akash Vijayvargiya, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, who is a legislator from the city, was sent to jail till July 7 after he was denied bail plea on Wednesday.

The posters read "Salute Akashi ji".

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator, was seen thrashing the civic body official on camera. The dramatic scenes of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews.

Meanwhile, 21 municipal officers have been suspended for standing in support of Mr Vijayvargiya, who was beating up their colleague during the demolition drive.

Yesterday, Mr Vijayvargiya was told by a district court that his bail application cannot be heard as it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

The judge said the case falls under the jurisdiction of a special fast track court set up in Bhopal to hear cases against public representatives, and transferred it there.

A First Information Report has been registered against Mr Vijayavargiya and he has been booked for assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties. The police have also taken the statements of the two civic body officials.

A team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare were on an anti-encroachment drive in the Ganji Compound area of Indore when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters. "You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Mr Vijayvargiya told the officers.

In minutes, the argument turned into a full-blown attack. Mr Vijayvargiya held on to the cricket bat as policemen tried to stop him from attacking the two officers.

