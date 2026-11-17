The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployment at airports is likely to come down as the government is bringing in private security staff to take over non-armed duties, sources have told NDTV.

According to a senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the number of CISF personnel deployed at Indian airports is likely to decrease under revised airport security guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Private security agencies will gradually take over non-armed duties, including certain routine security functions.

CISF, however, will continue to handle critical security responsibilities, including armed protection, airport perimeter security, mobile patrolling, surveillance, intelligence operations and quick response teams.

Currently, CISF guards 74 of India's 119 airports, while state police personnel are deployed at the remaining 45.

The official emphasised that CISF will continue to carry out the major security responsibility at airports, adding that private security is being roped in only for non-armed duties.

Airport security was handed over to the CISF after an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kathmandu in December 1999, which resulted in Masood Azhar's release in Kandahar in exchange for Indian hostages.

Before the induction of the CISF, the state police handled the job.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a Central Armed Police Force under Ministry of Home Affairs that guards critical industrial, infrastructural, and aviation installations.