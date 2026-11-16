US Airport Pauses Security Screening After Finding Live Snakes In Passenger's Suitcase

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ontario International Airport in Southern California found two live snakes, including a rattlesnake, inside a passenger's checked suitcase during a security inspection. The officers initially thought they had found a rope inside a green pillowcase but soon realised that the object was moving, reported PEOPLE.

According to a TSA press release published on November 13, the incident took place while officers were checking a passenger's luggage. The discovery led to a brief pause in airport security screenings as officials took steps to ensure everyone's safety.

TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo discovered the green pillowcase during the luggage inspection. When he realised that the object inside was alive, he immediately informed his supervisors.

Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores joined him to examine the item. She felt the snakes moving inside the pillowcase and said that she was more surprised by the unusual discovery than frightened by it.

Flores then informed airport police, the passenger's airline and Ontario TSA Manager Francisco Calderon about the situation.

Calderon examined the moving bag and confirmed that it contained two live snakes, one of which was a rattlesnake.

TSA officers decided to briefly pause security screenings because they were unsure about the types of snakes inside the bag and whether they were dangerous.

Calderon said that TSA officers should not handle live snakes because of the safety risks. He added that their main concern was protecting the officers and everyone present while informing the relevant authorities and arranging a safe solution.

Airport police later took the bag to the airline's ticketing area, where they located the passenger who owned it.

When questioned, the passenger told authorities that the snakes were his pets and that he had travelled with them before using another airline.

He then removed both snakes from the suitcase and handed them over to a family member who was not travelling.

After the snakes were removed, TSA officers checked the suitcase again and allowed it to travel. The passenger was also permitted to continue his journey without any further issues.