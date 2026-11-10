Plane, Terminal Evacuated After Passenger's Call Of Duty 'Bomb' Chat

Passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight were forced to vacate the plane while the terminal was cleared after a Call of Duty gamer's FaceTime conversation was flagged. The incident took place at Ontario International Airport in California, where the plane was gearing up for takeoff around 10 pm local time.

According to the Ontario Police Department, one of the passengers heard someone say the words "bomb" and "explosion" before reporting it to the flight crew, who immediately took action.

After the authorities were alerted, the plane, as well as the east wing of Terminal 2 inside the airport, was evacuated, as per CBS News. A person of interest was subsequently detained.

During the interrogation, the individual explained that he was on a FaceTime call with a friend while playing the popular online multiplayer video game, Call of Duty.

The video game, whose recent instalment, Modern Warfare 4, was released last month, simulates war with realistic-sounding gunfire and explosions. While playing the game, the passenger is alleged to have used the words "bmbs" and explosion" while describing the gameplay.

After a sweep of the flight, no bomb or explosive was found and the man was deemed to have committed no crime. All passengers, including the detained individual, reboarded the plane for departure.

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Man Threatens Hijacking

Last month, a United Airlines flight heading to New Jersey was forced to return to Las Vegas after a passenger was found sending explicit messages threatening an act of terrorism. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Dante Milne, wrote in a message on his mobile device that he was "gonna hijack" this plane, adding that he would "crash ur row only".

United Flight 1681, a Boeing 737, was carrying 150 passengers and six crew members from Harry Reid International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport when a flight attendant noticed Milne sending the threatening messages, shortly before takeoff.

Flight tracking data showed that the plane was airborne for less than an hour before it returned to the airport around 11:05 pm local time.

After the landing, Milne was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on felony charges of making threats or conveying false information regarding an act of terrorism.