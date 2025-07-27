Woman Tries To Enter US Airport With Turtles In Bra, Caught By Security Agency

Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US-based security agency, said on Thursday that a Florida woman was caught hiding two turtles in her brassiere while passing through a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport. The identity of the woman was not revealed. The security agency revealed that one of the turtles didn't survive.

"Friends, please - and we cannot emphasize this enough - stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security," the TSA said in a post on Facebook. "We want you to be able to travel with your pets, and you turtle-ly can, but please travel with them safely."

The agency, on its website, said that TSA allows travellers to bring pets, including turtles, through security checkpoints. The animals must be removed from any carriers.

"Notice we said 'carried' and not 'hidden underneath your clothing,'" the TSA remarked and added that the passengers can also reach out to the respective airline for their rules concerning pets on board a flight.

The surviving turtle was turned over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife, TSA said in the post.

Earlier this year, in March, a traveller attempted to smuggle an invasive turtle through TSA security at Newark Liberty International Airport. The man had hidden the reptile in the front of his pants. According to the officials, the reptile was not harmed.

Such incidents are quite common, as a man was stopped in 2024 from bringing a bag of snakes aboard a plane. In another incident, a bag was confiscated in 2023 by Miami airport officials which had smuggled Amazon parrot eggs and live birds. The birds were heard chirping in a duffel bag.

No More Bare Feet At US Airports

Earlier this month, TSA made a significant change in its airport security screening policy. At some airports in the US, travellers will no longer need to remove their shoes at security checkpoints. The rule was in place for over 20 years.