Indian Man Praises Dutch Authorities For Fixing Road Quickly: "Coming from India..."

An Indian man named Prabhu Visha, currently living in the Netherlands, praised the local authority after he received a letter informing him that they would fix minor road bumps near his home.

In a video shared on Instagram, showcasing himself skating on a smooth road, Prabhu expressed his admiration for the Dutch civic sense and governance, highlighting the detailed process of fixing road issues. The authority even explained why, when, where and how the repairs would be done.

Watch the video here:

Coming from India, Prabhu felt impressed by the proactive approach of the Dutch government, showcasing a difference from what he might have experienced back home.

Visha explained why he believes the Netherlands truly cares for its people. "Near my home in the Netherlands, there were some small bumps on the road. For me, the road was already perfect. But then we got a letter from the government explaining they will fix it - with details of why, when, where, and how. It's possible some people complained about it, and that's why they're fixing it. But still, it's amazing that they listen and act," he said.

He added, "Even small bumps matter here, for pregnant women, people biking with kids, or the elderly. Seriously, hats off to this government for their inclusion and communication," adding that this is what working for and with the people should truly look like.

In the now-viral video, Visha skated down the road while showing how minor the bumps appeared on camera. "I wish every country cared for its people like this," he concluded.

The video went viral, garnering attention and praise for the Dutch government's commitment to civic responsibilities and infrastructure maintenance.

"I agree. Yes the taxes are high but when you realize little things like this .. it makes it so much worth it," one user said in the comment section.

"Its not the government.. its the "people" who cares.. thats beauty of democracy.. government exactly reflects the mentality of the people who forms it," another user wrote.

"Netherlands also cares for its animals . You wint see a si gle street dog because they made a strict policy to sterilise and vaccinate them. Adoption is supported , heavy tax on breeding and strict animal laws," a third user said.