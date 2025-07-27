US Woman Secretly Filmed Using Smartglasses By Influencer: "This Is Violating"

A US woman could not stop sobbing after she was recorded without her consent using Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses by a man who uploaded the video on social media platforms. Twitch streamer Herculyse said she did not know that she was being recorded when she was out by herself in a supermarket.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Herculyse revealed that the man approached her and complimented her appearance. The man said he could not speak proper English and engaged the woman. The interaction seemingly ended there, until Herculyse realised recently that the video had ended up on social media.

Notably, the smart glasses by Meta allow users to record videos, snap pictures, listen to music and more at the press of a button.

"THIS is why these glasses or any version should NOT exist. I VIVIDLY remember this interaction, I had no idea I was being filmed. This was to be sent to me tonight after I was recognized. This is disturbing. Makes me sick physically, this is violating & WRONG," Herculyse wrote.

Though an LED light glows up when a user is recording the video using the glasses, Herculyse said she did not realise that content creator Jose Reyes was recording her.

As the controversy snowballed, Reyes released a video, admitting that he breaks the rules sometimes to get more views and clicks.

"He faked not speaking fluent English to make me uncomfortable for a reaction. He followed me around and edited it all out so it looked like he walked away. He posted a video admitting that he does this on purpose for views and income," Herculyse replied to his video.

— Herculyse (@herculysee) July 26, 2025

Herculyse complained to Instagram to take down the video, but the social media platform refused. However, Reyes later deleted it following the intense public backlash.

"Thank you for getting him to take it down himself. Wish the other girls videos could have the same outcome I got. Thank you for pushing awareness around this kind of content," said Herculyse.