US Woman Dies After Getting Stuck Inside Clothing Donation Drop Box

A woman in Florida, US, was found dead on Friday in a clothing donation drop box after she apparently got stuck trying to work her way in to retrieve donated items. According to the New York Post, Plantation Police Department officers arrived at the scene after someone reported a "person stuck" inside the donation box. When the cops reached the location, they found the unidentified woman "partially stuck" in the large, pink box in which charitable donations of clothing and shoes are left. Police declared her dead at the scene.

It is not clear whether the woman's death was intentional or accidental, police said, per the outlet. "At this time, it looks like this is an accident, but our detective bureau is conducting a full investigation," the Plantation Police Department stated.

According to the outlet, the victim, who has not yet been identified, appeared to be a middle-aged homeless woman who was attempting to retrieve donated clothing or shoes from the charity box when she became fatefully stuck inside. Cops believe that the woman may have died by asphyxiation. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

"I've dropped clothes off in that bin, and the opening is super small," a woman who works near the drop box said. "It's kind of like at the post office when you put a package in, so I can't imagine anyone being able to get in there. It's sad that someone was just trying to get some new clothes," she added.

"I am really shocked. I was wondering if something happened, if a pipe burst or something. I didn't expect to hear a body," said another resident.

Notably, the incident took place just feet away from a Fort Lauderdale day care where parents arrived Friday morning to the surprising crime scene.

The police said that the victim will remain unidentified until authorities are able to notify her next of kin.