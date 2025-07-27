Watch: Adorable Baby Elephant Gives Squishy Hugs To Humans, Melts Internet

The internet is full of heartwarming videos where baby elephants charm everyone with their innocence and curiosity. Adding to the collection, a delightful new clip is winning hearts online. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the @amazingnature account, the video shows an adorable baby elephant interacting with a man and a woman.

In the now-viral video clip, the baby elephant can be seen sneaking up behind two people who are sitting in what appears to be a field. As they turn around, the young elephant puts its trunk on them. Afterwards, the elephant puts its front two legs on the shoulder of the man and gives him a squishy hug.

Both the man and the woman can be heard laughing as the baby elephant, oblivious of its weight, continues with the warm hug.

"Baby elephants think humans are so cute and want to hug us," the video was captioned.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over one million views and hundreds of comments, as social media users melted over the cuteness of the baby elephant.

"It's so cute how the baby elephant does not have any clue how big it is," said one user, while another added: "Do baby elephants realise how gigantic they are?

A third commented: "They are like toddlers in giant bodies. That trunk hug is everything."

A fourth said: "Just when I thought today was awful, this video came along and healed my heart."

Watch the viral post here:

baby elephants think humans are so cute and want to hug us 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QcDrHy0EV0 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 26, 2025

Earlier this week, another video showed a baby elephant attempting to hoist itself onto a chair and sit like a human. As the video went viral, the baby jumbo's cuteness in trying and failing to climb up the chair mesmerised the internet.

Similarly, another viral post on Instagram showed a tusker enjoying a bath with his caretaker when he spotted an unexpected little visitor - a tiny frog. Despite being relatively large in size, the baby elephant displayed tremendous composure and gently attempted to avoid the croaking frog.