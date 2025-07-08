No More Bare Feet: TSA Ends Shoe Removal Requirement At US Airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has made a significant change in its airport security screening policy. At some airports in the US, travellers will no longer need to remove their shoes at airport security checkpoints, ABC News reported citing sources. The rule was in place for over 20 years.

The announcement is not official yet, but Tuesday's X post by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that the rule might get implemented soon. She called it "big news" from the Department of Homeland Security.

The change appears to be taking effect at many airports across the country, with many claiming that they weren't asked to remove their shoes at the airport in the past few days.

Also Read | US Man Claims "Laptop Is Bomb", Forces Packed Flight To Make Emergency Landing

As per CBS News, the first airports where the no-shoes requirement is expiring include Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

"T.S.A. and D.H.S. are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture," a T.S.A. spokesman said as quoted by The New York Times. "Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

The development was first reported by Gate Access on July 5 as it claimed that The change is expected to take effect as early as July 7. The report mentioned that the timeline might change.

Travellers without REAL ID-compliant identification may still be required to remove their shoes at certain checkpoints.

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani's 2020 Post Showing Middle Finger To Columbus Statue Sparks Outrage

In a statement to CBS News on Monday, TSA said the agency and the Department of Homeland Security "are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

The "Shoe Bomber" incident

The rule was implemented after Richard Reid, now known as the "Shoe Bomber," tried to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on a transatlantic flight in 2001. The explosives failed to detonate, and Reid was held down by fellow passengers and the flight crew. However, the event led to the long-standing rule requiring shoe removal.

The change is expected to make airport security faster and less stressful for millions of travellers, with shorter wait times and less hassle.