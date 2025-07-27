Woman Denied Boarding At Miami Airport Due To Cosmetic Procedure, Airline Responds

A woman claimed that she was denied boarding by Spirit Airlines at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon because of concerns over a cosmetic procedure she underwent days earlier. The Houston-based woman, named Shataria Banks, captured a video of her confrontation at the Spirit Airlines desk at the airport.

"Even though y'all have my medical clearance, even though my doctor's-y'all are still restricting me to fly," Banks is heard saying in the video.

While speaking to CBS News, she said she had arrived in Miami from Houston last week for a cosmetic procedure. She didn't reveal details about the procedure and preferred to keep it private.

She came to the airport with documentation from her doctor clearing her to fly after several days of recovery. However, she was told that she would not be allowed to board when she tried to check in.

"Well, we don't have it in writing-verbatim-from their spirit supervisor. It was just how I was treated on top of them just neglecting what my doctor said," Banks said, describing the exchange with Spirit employees.

Here's what the airline said:

"The safety and well-being of our Guests is our top priority. Our records show the agents followed our procedures and consulted with a designated on-call medical professional via our vendor MedLink to verify the Guest's fitness to travel," Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

"The medical professional at MedLink was informed of the Guest's documentation and advised that the Guest was not fit to travel based on their condition at the time and in the interest of their safety. The Guest was ultimately issued a refund for the flight."

As per the report, Banks said that she understands the need for safety; however, she called for clearer protocols.

"I'm not saying that they can't deny their travelers and they're looking out for their safety, but have something in place, because everybody don't have money to waste for a new flight. I never want to fly with them, ever, ever," she said.

The airline paid her the refund.