Video: 3 Indian-Origin Women Kicked Off US Flight After Argument With Flight Attendant

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Three women of Indian origin were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after an argument.

The incident began when a flight attendant mistakenly stated the destination as New Orleans instead of New Yor

The flight attendant apologized for her error and asked the women to stow their baggage properly. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Three women, believed to be of Indian origin, were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight in the US after a heated argument with a flight attendant. A video of the incident, initially shared on TikTok, has gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows three women seated in a row, arguing with a flight attendant who stood in the aisle. The woman appeared agitated, accusing the crew member of not knowing the flight's destination.

In the video, one of the women was heard saying, "You don't know where the flight is going. First of all, you don't know…", after the attendant incorrectly stated the flight's destination as New Orleans instead of New York.

Here's the video:

This flight attendant on Sprit airlines wasn't playing with these women that wouldn't put their bag under their seats like everyone else did and the rules require.She told them she would make sure they got off first and she did they were escorted off by police! You play you pay. pic.twitter.com/xCSuONEQ2J — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 6, 2025

The flight attendant acknowledged her mistake, apologising and saying it was her error. She then asked the women to stow their baggage under the seat in front of them, but they either didn't hear or ignored her, instead bringing up the New Orleans mix-up again. The flight attendant appeared to lose her patience, warning the women that they would be removed from the plane. "Okay, you know, just for that, I'm going to make sure you guys get off. This is easy for me. Watch," she said before walking away.

The argument continued, delaying the flight's departure by over an hour until police arrived and escorted the women off the plane.

The women resisted leaving the plane, arguing with the three police officers who boarded to escort them off. An officer warned them, "I'm telling you what's happening. Either you are gonna get off the plane, or you're going to jail." After being threatened with jail time, the women finally gathered their belongings and exited the plane, ending a delay of over an hour before the flight could depart.

"After the previous video I posted, we were delayed for an hour. Ultimately, the cops had to show up and threaten to use physical force to remove them," the TikTok user wrote along with the video.

The videos sparked widespread criticism online, with many social media users condemning the women's behaviour as disrespectful and unacceptable towards the flight attendant. One user wrote, "All passengers MUST obey the flight and cabin crew. Failing to do so is a violation of Federal Law. In the air, their authority exceeds that of the police."

Another commented, "I will never understand people getting on planes with an attitude?!? I'm so peaceful praying for safe travels."