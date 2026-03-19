Video: Children, Villagers Rescue Deer Attacked By Stray Dogs In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur woke up to chaos as panic swept through Shahgarh Gram Panchayat in the Bajna Forest Range when a frightened deer, driven out of its shrinking habitat, ran straight into a human settlement.

The terrified animal, disoriented and vulnerable, had barely entered the village when a pack of stray dogs pounced on it on Wednesday. Within seconds, the deer was surrounded, bitten, and dragged. But in a dramatic twist, it wasn't the authorities, but children and villagers who rose to the occasion.

Eyewitnesses say it was village children who first rushed forward, shouting and throwing stones to scare the dogs away. As the situation intensified, more villagers joined in, armed with sticks. After a tense struggle, the mob of dogs was chased off and the injured deer was rescued before being safely guided back into the Kerkhora forest.

What has raised serious questions, however, is the response or lack of it from the Forest Department. Despite being alerted, officials reportedly reached the spot nearly two hours after the incident. By then, the villagers had already done what the system failed to do to save a wild animal and prevent a possible tragedy. Anger is brewing among locals, who allege that such delayed responses are becoming routine. "When the forest disappears, animals come to us. But when we call for help, no one comes," said a resident.

This is not the first time Bajna Forest Range has come under scrutiny. Villagers recall incidents of deer poaching two years ago, where serious allegations were made against forest officials for inaction and even attempted cover-ups.

Behind this rescue lies a more alarming story. Locals point to increasing encroachment and illegal logging, steadily eating into forest land. With their habitats shrinking, wild animals are being forced into villages triggering a dangerous rise in human-wildlife conflict.