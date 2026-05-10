Adani Group To Create 1,20,000 New Jobs In Madhya Pradesh By 2030: Pranav Adani

Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani said on Sunday that the Adani Group is poised to create 120,000 new jobs In Madhya Pradesh by 2030 across various sectors ranging from cement and mining to power.

He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Adani Group's new cement plant here in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Pranav Adani highlighted that during the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, Group Chairman Gautam Adani pledged an investment of Rs 110,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh.

" This investment is earmarked for sectors such as Hydro Pumped Storage, Cement, Mining, Smart Meters, and Thermal Energy. By the year 2030, this initiative will generate new employment opportunities for 120,000 people," he said.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a firm step towards translating that very promise into reality on the ground. Our focus lies on providing the people of Guna District with new employment opportunities and ensuring they lead a life of dignity," Pranav Adani said.

He underlined that Madhya Pradesh has always been a state of great importance to the Adani Group which has also invested over Rs 4,000 crore in the Ametha and Kymor plants located in Katni District.

Adani Power is currently supplying 1,200 megawatts of electricity to Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, preparations are underway to generate an additional 5,600 megawatts of electricity. This will help meet the growing power requirements of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Additionally, the Group has commissioned wind energy projects in Lahori, Dhar, Ratlam, and Ujjain. The foundation for a cement plant in Ujjain too, will be laid soon, he further stated.

Pranav Adani explained that the Adani Cement has a capacity of 109 MTPA, and is continuously expanding. The company's endeavor is to establish a production and supply network that ensures our cement reaches people quickly, keeps costs low, and maintains consistent quality, he added.

He said that the Guna project will be completed in two phases, with an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to commission Phase One by 2028. We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind. An investment of over Rs 1,060 crore will be made in this project. This is the largest investment in Guna to date.

The project will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 1,500 people. In the times to come, this project will contribute over Rs 6,000 crore to the State treasury, he added.

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