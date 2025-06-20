Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani congratulated the think tank Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) on celebrating its Foundation Day on Thursday, and expressed hope that the CRF will be a key motivator in shaping policies of India towards a Viksit Bharat.

"The three fundamental things that Chintan Research Foundation will take care of and will do research based on evidence are geopolitical issues, maintaining relations with our neighbours, and trade, economy, and energy transition," Mr Adani told NDTV at the event held in Delhi.

During his address, he said India is a chorus of voices and the real India is not in Delhi, but lies in the heartlands.

"I believe that India is not just Delhi. India lives in its heartland. India lives in Ranchi. India lives in Bhubaneswar. India lives in the North East. So, we are going to bring all those voices really into the mainstream. That's what we endeavor to do," Mr Adani said.

On Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's vision that growth must not be measured just by numbers, but also by how many lives have been touched, the Adani Enterprises Director said, "It is very important, as our Chairman says, it doesn't just depend on numbers. All the time, you don't get measured only by numbers, but you get measured by the amount of lives you touch, the impact that you have. So, this is something that the Adani Group endeavors to do."

He said some of the challenges that India needs to overcome towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 include infrastructure growth, energy transition, defence, and how the country's citizens work together and how the country collaborates with its neighbours.

About the CRF, he said it is very important to have robust think tanks - think tanks that are purely research and evidence-based.

"So that is the role that Chintan Research Foundation will have on the economy in particular - supply chain, energy transition and so on," he noted, adding the CRF must imagine and re-imagine the role that India can play in shaping the future, especially of the Global South.

India's industries are driving economic growth, innovation, and global expansion. The CRF integrates industry insights into policy research to address regulatory challenges and enhance competitiveness. By bridging industry and governance, it shapes research for a stronger, more resilient economy.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)