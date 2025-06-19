"Let's Collaborate Deeply": Pranav Adani As Chintan Research Foundation Celebrates 1st Foundation Day

Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), the think tank of the Adani Group, celebrated its first Foundation Day on Thursday in Delhi. The CRF focuses on critical areas such as energy transition, climate change, economics and trade, and geopolitics and strategic affairs.

The foundation aims to foster dialogue, strategy, and impact in these fields. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant delivered the keynote address and praised CRF's research efforts.

The Foundation Day event is a significant milestone for the CRF as it marks the beginning of its operations and its commitment to engaging with key stakeholders in shaping policy and promoting India's role on the global stage.

Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani, addressing the event, said, "For three decades now, the Adani Group has been driving growth and accelerating innovation by entering the toughest and the most critical infrastructure sectors of our nation."

"... As planned, the CRF's research focuses on crucial issues like climate change, equitable energy transition, the evolving global economy, crucial supply chains and dynamic trade relations, and the overreaching geopolitics that shape the future of the world," Mr Adani said in his address.

"We see the CRF working on the same lines, entering critical areas of research, deliberation, recommendation and impact, while upholding independence and editorial integrity. And we continue to foster the CRF as an institution where entrepreneurs and policy makers, trade negotiators and local innovators, academics and artisans all find a common cause," he added.

Mr Adani said some of the objectives to collectively address are in line with India's stature as a thought leader for the world in a growing number of areas.

"Let us collaborate deeply. Among the esteemed guests today, I see representations of major Indian think tanks who have greatly contributed to our country's growth, story and systematic development. I would very much like to see the result of all of us working with each other. This will ensure immense value addition and no duplication of work," he said.

"... India is not only Delhi or the capital cities, but India really lives in the heartland, which is why I said in my speech that whether it is Raipur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar or the North East, what really matters is this is where the real India lives and this is where we want them to come in into our focus, into our central economy, so with that in mind, I think that is where the real India lives. I think India is right now in a very great situation. I think this 1.4 billion people that we have is our real asset," he said.

The CRF conducts in-depth policy and sectoral analysis, engaging with policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders through discussions, events, and publications.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)