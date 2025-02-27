Think Tank Hosts Discussion On Strengthening Gender Dimension In Public Policy

Chintan Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank, hosted a roundtable Discussion on 'Strengthening the Gender Dimension in Public Policy' earlier this week, discussing India's remarkable progress made by women in female labour force participation, particularly in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The discussion, which took place on Tuesday, highlighted the progress women made in sectors like aerospace, aviation, finance, entrepreneurship, executive leadership, politics, and governance as well as the challenges to overcome.

Moderated by Shishir Priyadarshi, President, CRF, the discussion featured women leaders who shared their experiences, challenges and insights on breaking barriers in their respective fields.

The panellists included Amb Ruchira Kamboj, the first woman diplomat to be appointed as the Indian Ambassador to the UN, Jaya Varma Sinha the first woman Chairperson of the Railway Board in the 166-year history of the Indian Railways, Rumjhum Chatterjee, the Chairperson of CII's National Council on Women's Empowerment and Inclusion, and Manjeet Kripalani Co-founder of Gateway House, a leading think tank located in Mumbai.

The key takeaways included: Gender-inclusive policies & safe work environments are essential for expanding women's participation. Leadership plays a crucial role in creating an inclusive ecosystem. Even a small change can make a large impact-e.g., Indian Railways now manufactures locomotives with toilets for women drivers, making a significant impact. Sisterhood and mentorship are game-changers and collaboration over the competition is the key. Think tanks and research institutions must bridge the gap between government, corporate sectors and societies to drive impactful change.

The think tank said India is making strides, but the journey towards making the workforce equitable is a long one.