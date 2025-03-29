Kapil Dev, Pranav Adani Attend Launch Of Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy In Ahmedabad

Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani and former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, today attended the Adani-PGTI golf training academy launch at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.

Mr Dev, the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) - the controlling body for professional golf in India - met golfers at the club in Ahmedabad. Mr Adani wore the golfer's cap and was putting on the greens with the ball going in the hole in one stroke. Meanwhile, the former India captain played a perfect golf shot.

The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the…

The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of 'Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025', in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The partnership also extends to the establishment of the golf training academy at the Belvedere club.

Pranav Adani seen putting on the greens.

The group said the "Initiative intends to promote and broaden golf's accessibility and elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and also to cultivate the next generation of global champions from India."

The inaugural tournament, offering a Rs 1.5 crore prize, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from April 1-4, 2025, marking PGTI's return to the venue after 11 years.

"We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf," said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited.

"Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf. We are committed to enhancing accessibility to golf, promoting greater participation and offering world-class training and playing opportunities."

Mr Dev thanked the Adani Group for extending support to professional golf in India with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.

"The backing of the Adani Group, one of the world's biggest business houses, will help the PGTI produce more champion golfers from India who will make the country proud on the international stage. I expect to see golf fans in big numbers following their favourite players on the course during the tournament," he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)