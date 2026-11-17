A man and a child were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar this morning. Four others were rescued, the police said.

The child, identified as three-year-old Khushbu, and a 27-year-old family member Laddu alias Devansh, lived on the first floor as tenants.

The four other tenants lived on the ground floor. All of them are labourers.

The latest incident adds to a long list of tragedies in recent times involving unstable residential and commercial structures across the national capital.

In September, five students and two others were killed after a six-storey building used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, just next to a Delhi University college. During investigation, it was found that the old structure had been illegally expanded to five floors without any approved building plan.