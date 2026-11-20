A week after a building collapse in New York's Brooklyn killed eight people, terrifying new footage has emerged of the moment the structure fell. Authorities in New York have released a new video, captured by a passing Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus, showing the exact moment the three-storey building collapsed. The bus was travelling its B103 route when the collapse happened on November 11.



The footage shows the vehicle apparently stopping at a traffic light. Seconds later, the building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue tilts and falls apart, crumbling into a construction site nearby.

Rooms in the neighbouring building were left exposed as a thick cloud of dust covered the area.

What Caused The Collapse?

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. Documents filed by the property owner indicate that the structural conditions of the building were not good, NBC New York reported. The structure fell into a pit at the construction site. Eight people died, and another 18 were injured.

The Brooklyn district attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation into the matter.

The Department of Buildings said that the collapse on November 11 caused so much damage to the adjacent building that it will have to be torn down.

Construction Company Under The Scanner?

New York City's buildings commissioner revealed that workers had been excavating at the construction site in the hours leading up to the building's collapse nearby. According to a building application, they intended to dig down a maximum of 14 feet.

City building officials are looking into the development team at the site, a limited liability firm linked to real estate investor Robert Fischman.

The authorities are conducting a sweep of more than 160 construction sites across New York City that are associated with the same development team that was involved with the construction site.

The developer was seeking to build a nine-storey building at the construction site with 64 apartments, a community space and a grocery store. But the city had approved construction of only a smaller, three-storey project.

The development team had already been cited for non-compliance with city rules before the collapse.

In March, the project was put under a stop-work order by the Buildings Department after inspectors found that a building on the site was being demolished without proper overhead protection. A follow-up inspection the next month found that the building had been demolished in violation of the stop-work order.

The contractor on the project was fined $10,000 before the stop-work order was lifted in May.