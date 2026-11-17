Two public safety officers were shot Monday at a New York City apartment complex, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment at the massive Co-op City complex in the Bronx, police said.

The New York Police Department confirmed that the two victims were officers with the Co-op City Department of Public Safety, a private security force for the complex. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police revised the number of victims after initially saying three people had been injured.

Co-op City, built as middle-income housing in the 1960s and '70s, has more than 15,300 cooperative apartments in high-rises and townhomes, counting 50,000 residents in all.

The shooting unfolded in one of the high-rises. Mo Bee was working in a podiatry office in the building when authorities arrived and said it was being evacuated, he said. He went outside and saw a mass of officers and emergency vehicles in the campus-like complex.

It was "a pretty crazy scene," said Bee, adding that he was allowed back in after about two hours. No patients were in the office at the time of the shooting.

The complex's emergency dispatchers said they had no information. The property's management referred calls to the NYPD.

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