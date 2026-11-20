For most people, finishing a single marathon is the achievement of a lifetime, but for 38-year-old Deirdre Keane from New York, the challenge needed another frontier to overcome. Keane recently crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon in her third trimester, capping off a remarkable year in which she ran seven marathons while pregnant and completed all the World Marathon Majors.

Keane, a nurse practitioner and management consultant, completed the New York City Marathon in just over four hours with an average mile pace of nine minutes, 26 seconds. For comparison, she completed the same marathon in just over three hours in 2025.

Quizzed about her feat, Keane said it was 'bizarre' but she understood her body and, after a thumbs-up from the doctors, decided to complete the challenge, as per CBS News.

"I knew how bizarre it was to be running a marathon at 34 weeks, but I also knew how fit I was and self-aware of my body at this point. And while it is very unusual, I wasn't the first woman to have ever done this," Keane told The Associated Press

Keane said she got married last year and started planning about starting a family with her husband Brian. She knew 2026 was possibly her last year to tick off some items on her bucket list.

"In my mind, 2026 was going to be my year of bucket list items. I was like, this is going to be my last hurrah before settling down and becoming pregnant, becoming a mother."

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Keane signed up for seven World Marathon Majors, a trail marathon in Ireland, two ultramarathons and an Ironman. However, by April, she started noticing that her running speed was slower than usual and that she wasn't quite feeling herself during the marathons. She took a pregnancy test. It was positive.

Despite the pregnancy, Keane refused to compromise on her dreams and decided to take one marathon at a time. Though Brian was worried at first, the go-ahead from the doctors helped alleviate some of the scepticism.

"I don't think she thought I would do them towards the end, especially being so pregnant at New York. But I am very stubborn and determined," Keane said. "Plus, I got lucky; I was feeling good. So I was able to do it."

Keane said she was inspired by her father, who died of cancer when she was only 13. He continued to run in his final months, completing his final New York City Marathon, one day before undergoing surgery to have a tumour removed.