Brooklyn Building Collapse: 8 Dead In New York, Pregnant Woman Rescued From Rubble

At least eight people died and 17 have been injured including three firefighters after a three-storey building in Brooklyn, a borough of New York, collapsed on Wednesday.

The building that had been built in 1930, collapsed fully into an adjacent excavation site at 2625 Bedford Avenue at around 4 pm local time. The collapse also sheared off the side wall of the neighbouring building, leaving apartment interiors exposed.

Although the cause of the collapse is under investigation, the city's commissioner, Ahmed Tigani said that when the building fell, construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building.

A 6-month-pregnant woman was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and rushed from the scene so she could receive medical attention, according to ABC7 News. Her husband embraced another person and started crying after learning that his wife had survived the collapse.

"I have an update. She is alive, she is still alive. I am very happy," he said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a post on X wrote that the rescue operations are ongoing and cautioned New Yorkers to stay away from the area.

He wrote, "I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been injured, including three firefighters."

"There are no words for a loss of this magnitude. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today", he added.

About 250 firefighters have been working on the scene, Mamdani said.

Seven of the casualties were children, authorities said, without specifying whether any were among the dead.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.