A young girl, Zariah Coleman, from Brooklyn, New York, has been reunited with her pet cat, Isaac, four days after a building collapsed in the city's Flatbush neighbourhood. The emotional reunion took place on November 15, after rescuers found the cat inside the collapsed building following the incident on November 11, reported PEOPLE.

Zariah Coleman was seen covering her face with her hands as she met Isaac for the first time since the collapse. The incident claimed at least eight lives, including two children.

Allie Taylor, director of the NYC Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, announced that Isaac had been found in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 15.

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Taylor shared videos of the rescue and said that the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare had worked with Flatbush Cats and the New York City Department of Buildings to rescue Isaac from the collapsed building. She confirmed that the cat was safe and had been reunited with Zariah.

She wrote, "Zariah reunited with Isaac and he is now getting checked out at Flatbush Vet."

In the video, Isaac could be heard meowing repeatedly as building officials handed him over to Coleman in a pet carrier. A woman, believed to be Taylor, was heard welcoming the cat and saying that they had found him.

Coleman then sat down with Isaac and spoke to the officials. They told her that the cat had remained very quiet inside the rubble.

During a press conference on November 13, Coleman spoke about her concern for Isaac after the building collapsed. She said that finding her cat was the first thing that came to her mind after the incident.

Coleman also recalled trying to go under the safety tape to reach her pet but stopped after realising that she did not know what she might face inside.

She had urged rescuers to search for Isaac, saying that he was still inside the house. She also expressed concern that the rescue teams might not have found him during their earlier search.

Coleman believed that Isaac was hiding because he was frightened of the rescuers. She said she wanted them to return and bring her cat to safety, while also expressing concern about the risks involved in the search.