Isaac, a house cat who had been missing since last week's tragic building collapse in Brooklyn, has finally been reunited with his 13-year-old owner, Zariah Coleman, the People Magazine reported. A heartwarming video of the moment has made social media emotional.

The sudden collapse of the building in the Flatbush neighbourhood demolished structures and forced emergency evacuations. Zariah and her family had not been allowed back into their home since the incident, leaving them worried about their pet trapped inside.

During a news conference, Zariah told reporters, "I just really hope they come and get our cat."

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Her prayers were answered. Rescue workers, coordinating alongside the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare and the local veterinary group Flatbush Cats, searched the affected area.

Workers finally heard a faint meow coming from a kitchen cabinet beneath a sink inside Zariah's apartment. "We got him! Here we go. Hi Isaac, hi love," a woman was filmed saying.

"Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare partnered with @flatbushcats @nyc_dob to scoop Isaac the cat from the collapsed building in Flatbush," she captioned. "He is safe! Zariah reunited with Isaac, and he is now getting checked out at Flatbush Vet."

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The cat had managed to survive four full days without food or water. As rescuers carried the carrier out of the building, a waiting Zariah immediately rushed forward to hug the cage.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the rescue on X and thanked the Flatbush Cats nonprofit veterinary clinic and the NYC Department of Buildings.

"Thanks to @NYC_Buildings, @flatbushcats, and the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare for their work to reunite Zariah with her cat Isaac," he wrote. "Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs. We're grateful to everyone who helped bring them back together."

Following the rescue, Isaac was taken to an animal clinic for a medical checkup.

"I had it in my heart they would find Isaac," Zariah shared. "I knew they would."