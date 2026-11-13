On Camera, Brooklyn Building Collapses, Toddler Swept By Falling Debris

A routine evening inside a Brooklyn apartment turned into a nightmare within seconds when a wall suddenly gave way, bringing down part of the building and trapping a family under the rubble.

The surveillance footage has captured terrifying moments before the building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed, killing eight people and leaving 18 others injured.

The six-second video was recorded inside the third-floor apartment of resident Anderson Velez, according to a report by New York Post. He lived there with his wife and their two young sons.

Mother's Screams Moments Before The Collapse

The footage begins with Velez's 9-year-old son opening the refrigerator and taking out a gallon of milk. His 2-year-old brother is playing on the floor nearby.

Seconds later, their mother opens the door to the living room and begins screaming. The older boy immediately runs towards her, moving away from the wall.

However, before the family can get to safety, the wall comes crashing down. The toddler is caught in the falling debris and disappears under the rubble.

Velez was in the Bronx for work when the disaster struck. He said his wife called him in panic as she desperately pleaded with rescue workers to find and pull their children out.

Both boys survived, but the family suffered serious injuries. The 2-year-old was rescued with scrapes on his forehead and legs.

"His ears were full of dirt, his nose, his little mouth, his back - his entire body was covered in dirt," Velez said, describing the condition in which his younger son was found.

His wife suffered serious injuries to her ribs, spine and collarbone. Their older son, meanwhile, remains in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery.

Family Had Moved Into Apartment Earlier This Month

Speaking to Gothamist, Velez said he was still struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

"I am still in shock," the now-displaced resident told Gothamist. "The truth is, I'm trying to be strong for my son, but I feel terrible."

He recalled the fear he felt after receiving the call from his wife, not knowing whether his children had survived.

"Everything was going through my mind. I was thinking about my children, hoping they were OK and that nothing serious had happened to them," he said. "God heard me because I prayed so much for their health and well-being."

The tragedy has been particularly devastating for the family as they had only moved into the apartment earlier this month. Before that, they had been living in a homeless shelter, Velez told the publication.

After losing their home, Velez and his family have been shifted to a hotel in Brooklyn. The city is providing accommodation to residents displaced by the collapse.

Eight Killed In Building Collapse

The disaster claimed eight lives, including those of two children aged 9 and 10. Another 18 people were injured.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) announced on Thursday afternoon that search and recovery operations at the site had been completed.

Officials also confirmed that no more victims were expected to be found.