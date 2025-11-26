Couple Found Dead At Home, Lipstick Messages On Walls Point To Murder-Suicide

A spine-chilling incident rocked the Atal Awas Colony in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Monday, where a husband and wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances. What initially appeared to be the fallout of a domestic dispute has now spiralled into a sensational case involving messages written with lipstick and a possible murder-suicide.

Inside the house, the scene was nothing short of terrifying. Thirty-year-old Shivani Tambe, alias Neha, was found dead on the bed, while her husband, Raj Tambe, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. But what shocked the police even more were the messages written with lipstick on the walls - indicating a blame, heartbreak, and desperation.

Among the writings was the name and mobile number of a man identified as Rajesh Vishwas. It accused him of causing turmoil in the couple's marriage. One line read, "We are dying because of Rajesh Vishwas," while another emotional note said, “Children, I love you.” The message also revealed frequent fights over the wife's phone calls and Raj's growing doubts.

The couple, who had been living together for nearly a decade after a love marriage, worked as cleaners in a private company and were raising three young children. Neighbours revealed that arguments between them had become routine, often triggered by mistrust and allegations of infidelity.

On November 24, when neither Raj nor Neha stepped out of the house till afternoon, Neha's mother, Reena Chinna, grew anxious and went to check on them. The door was locked from inside. When she managed to open it, she confronted a scene that left her traumatised: her daughter dead on the bed and her son-in-law hanging.

Forensic experts found scratch marks on Neha's neck, raising strong suspicions that she may have been strangled before Raj took his own life. A suicide note recovered from the room echoed the same allegations scribbled on the walls, strengthening the murder-suicide theory.

Police, however, are not ruling out any angle. The writings, the suicide note, the injuries, and the timeline of events are all under intense scrutiny.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nimitesh Singh confirmed that both bodies were found in the same room and that a case has been registered. “All angles are being investigated,” he said, adding that the forensic report will be crucial in determining what really unfolded inside the Tambe household.

Meanwhile, the entire Atal Awas Colony is gripped with fear, shock, and speculation as this sensational case raises more questions than answers.