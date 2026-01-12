'Ram' Listed Option To Dog's Name Query In Chhattisgarh Exam Paper, Head Staff Suspended

What began as a routine Class 4 mid-term English exam in Chhattisgarh has spiralled into a statewide controversy not over grammar, but over a single multiple-choice option.

The question paper, used in government schools across several districts of the Raipur division, asked, "What is Mona's dog's name?" The four options were Bala, Sheru, Ram, and none of the above. After the exam on January 6 last year, images of the paper surfaced online and went viral, triggering sharp objections from Hindu organisations who said the use of "Ram" in the context of a pet's name hurt religious sentiments.

The paper was distributed in Balodabazar, Bhatapara, Mahasamund, Dhamtari and Gariaband districts.

The education department's inquiry traced responsibility to the Samagra Shiksha chain. The task of preparing the question paper had been assigned to Sampada Bose, Assistant Project Coordinator (APC), who had the paper prepared through an expert committee of five teachers. After the controversy erupted, Bose issued a statement claiming that none of the papers from the PDF she had shared were supposed to have been printed yet, raising questions about how the final set reached printing and distribution.

With the matter escalating, the Raipur District Education Officer formed a five-member inquiry committee, which examined records related to the question paper's preparation, moderation and final printing. The report concluded that the controversial option made it into the paper that was ultimately distributed to students.

The investigation identified Shikha Soni, Head Teacher at Government Primary School, Nakti (Khapri), Tilda, as the paper-setter, and Namrata Verma, a contractual assistant teacher at SEGES Higher Secondary School, Fafadih, Raipur, as the moderator. Both teachers submitted written explanations and apologies.

Following a preliminary probe, the education department suspended the headmistress who prepared the paper. Action has also been initiated against the moderator teacher, who is facing the possibility of dismissal, officials said.

In her statement, Shikha Soni said she intended to type "RAMU", but the letter "U" was omitted during typing, resulting in "RAM" being printed. She termed it an unintentional error and apologised. Moderator Namrata Verma said the options in the set she received were retained "as they were" and that she overlooked the mistake during moderation.

The controversy also widened into an administrative tussle. Mahasamund DEO Vijay Lahre said the issue surfaced during the half-yearly examination in his district, and as soon as officials noticed the reference to "Ram," the option was removed, and alternative papers were distributed. He maintained that the set prepared by his district was not the one that got printed.

Lahre claimed a printer error, alleging that the printing press used a question paper from a different set. He said he had written to the printer and expressed regret if sentiments were hurt, adding that he is a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Rama and had no intention to offend anyone.

Even so, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), Raipur, has issued a show-cause notice to DEO Vijay Lahre, seeking an explanation over the lapse.