Mics Broken, Files Thrown In Delhi Civic House Chaos Amid Pollution Debate

There was supposed to be a debate on how to tackle pollution in the national capital, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings on Thursday dissolved into a haze of noise, jostling, and property damage. Members from the ruling BJP and the main Opposition AAP shouted at each other, threw water and files, with the Congress members playing a part too. Marshals eventually escorted Mayor Pravesh Wahi to safety.

Trouble began when AAP councillors demanded the immediate release of development funds for their wards. Responding to the demand, Mayor Wahi announced the release of Rs 25 lakh in development funds and said a total of Rs 2 crore would be made available to councillors during the current financial year. The announcement, however, failed to pacify the opposition, with AAP councillors demanding that the immediate allocation be increased to Rs 1 crore.

As slogans gained decibels, AAP councillors moved towards the mayor's chair, forcing the proceedings to be adjourned for five minutes.

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When the House reconvened, discussions shifted to Delhi's worsening air pollution. Opposition councillors questioned the civic body's and the government's efforts to tackle the crisis.

That soon turned into a confrontation, with BJP and AAP councillors threatening fisticuffs.

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Then, AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair reached the mayor's chair and attempted to break the microphone installed there, videos showed. Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang also allegedly tried to damage a microphone.

Water and files flew as the confrontation escalated. Marshals then intervened and escorted Mayor Pravesh Wahi to safety.

Congress Leader's Remark Adds Fuel To Fire

The chaos was aggravated by a sharp exchange between Congress leader Nazia Danish and AAP's Ankush Narang. As Danish criticised the AAP during her address, Narang accused her of being close to the BJP. Hitting back, Danish said she was not Shagufta Chaudhary, who would go on to join the BJP.

The remark triggered another round of heated exchanges, further worsening the atmosphere inside the House.

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Suspension On The Cards

The matter has now been referred to the House's disciplinary committee, which will examine the conduct of the councillors involved and decide on further action. Mayor Wahi said, "If the committee recommends suspension, we will go ahead with that as well."