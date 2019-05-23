Chandigarh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Chandigarh Election Results: The prime parties in Chandigrh are BJP and Congress.

Chandigarh voted in the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 19. The prime parties in the union territory are BJP, Congress and AAP. The voting percentage in Chandigarh was recorded to be 73.7 per cent in the three phases of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Chandigarh voter turnout was 63.6 per cent with the BJP getting 42.2 per cent vote share. Some of the prominent candidates in Chandigarh are BJP lawmaker Kirron Kher and Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal. Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Chandigarh Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/)



Election Results Of Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

Holding elections in India, world's seventh largest nation by area and second most populous country is a complex process. Millions of poll workers, police and security personnel are deployed in cities, towns, villages. They use planes, boats, trains, helicopters, elephants and camels and travel by foot to reach far flung voters, because every vote counts. Elections in India are nothing less than a "festival of democracy."

