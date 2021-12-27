AAP's Big Debut In Chandigarh Civic Polls As Punjab Preps For Elections

Chandigarh MC Election Results: AAP is contesting in the Chandigarh municipal polls for the first time.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won nine seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election and is ahead of rivals BJP and Congress in results that many believe may offer a foretaste of the Punjab election early next year.

The BJP has won six seats and the Congress, five.

The mayor, Ravi Kant Sharma of the BJP, has been defeated by AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh, according to the results declared so far. Elections were held on Friday for 35 new municipal councilors in Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

AAP, contesting the Chandigarh municipal polls for the first time, has surprised the BJP, which has a majority in the outgoing civic body.

In the last polls, the BJP had won 20 seats and its former ally Akali Dal, one. The Congress had won four seats.

Traditionally, the election held every five years is a straight rivalry between the BJP and Congress.

But this time, it was a four-way contest between Punjab's ruling Congress, AAP, BJP, and the Akali Dal-BSP alliance ahead of the Punjab election.